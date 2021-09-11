Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Photo Bangalore
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
green aesthetic
greenish
plant
potted plant
vase
pottery
jar
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
insect
acanthaceae
Public domain images
Related collections
Plants
277 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
THE DEEP (BENEATH STILL WATERS)
351 photos · Curated by Susan H.
deep
Animals Images & Pictures
sea
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos · Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images