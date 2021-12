Every telephone cell has been taken away in Belgium. When seeing these, I was absolutely THRILLED. In a perfect world, I would have the balls to ask a young artsy fartsy couple to snuggle up in one of those and make out. Maybe I will at a later point in life. For now, this photo'll do too. Glasgow reminded me a lot of Brussels back home. It's way more urban. Wish I stayed there a little to really indulge in the scene.