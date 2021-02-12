Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julien Chatelain
@jchatelain
Download free
Share
Info
Botanisk Have, Gothersgade, København K, Denmark
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A squirrel in the Copenhagen Botanical Garden
Related collections
That was Brutal
50 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Hand Held Devices 📱
274 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Related tags
squirrel
mammal
rodent
Animals Images & Pictures
denmark
botanisk have
gothersgade
københavn k
copenhagen
botanical garden
Tree Images & Pictures
wildlife
Bear Pictures & Images
Creative Commons images