Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
Sun Images & Pictures
Travel Images
abandoned
felucca
God Images & Pictures
history
HD Holiday Wallpapers
key of life
lake nasser
landmark
lush vegetation
Best Stone Pictures & Images
sunny
wonder
ancient
philae temple
archeology
aswan
blue sky
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Abstract Landscape/Nature
109 photos
· Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
outdoor
building
plant
CITY
61 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
street