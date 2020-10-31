Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Polina Kuzovkova
@p_kuzovkova
Download free
Share
Info
Batur Volcano Bali, Jalan Pendakian Gunung Batur, Central Batur, Бангли, Бали, Индонезия
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Bali
89 photos
· Curated by Alina Sheveleva
bali
indonesia
plant
Landscapes
143 photos
· Curated by Jenn Palmer
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bali
147 photos
· Curated by Polina Kuzovkova
bali
индонезия
outdoor
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
countryside
hill
batur volcano bali
jalan pendakian gunung batur
central batur
бангли
бали
индонезия
plateau
peak
weather
plant
abies
fir
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images