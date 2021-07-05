Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Maneesh Lingwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, India
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Village - paniya
Related tags
pauri garhwal
uttarakhand
india
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
countryside
hill
Landscape Images & Pictures
aerial view
Public domain images
Related collections
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
Built Environment
49 photos
· Curated by Jethro Lawrence
building
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Atmospheric
68 photos
· Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers