Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 7, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Butterfly Images
Brown Backgrounds
india
close up
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
monarch
photography
photo
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
Free images
Related collections
Butterfly
201 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Blossom
809 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
blossom
Flower Images
plant
Free close up, macro pictures
1,958 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant