Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Taiki Ishikawa
@fl__q
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth is awesome
113 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Reflection Perfection
244 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor