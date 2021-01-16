Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simona Sergi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
follow my journey on instagram: i_am_simoesse
Related tags
plant
fern
flagstone
HD Grey Wallpapers
slate
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Pure Colour
415 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
Flower Images
Collection #144: WeWork
9 photos
· Curated by WeWork
work
blog
Creative Images
Points and Triangles
214 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture