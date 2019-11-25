Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kamala Saraswathi
@riosamba
Download free
Share
Info
Oregon, USA
Published on
November 25, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Soft color of a rose.
Related collections
fllower
116 photos
· Curated by Zhang seven
fllower
Flower Images
blossom
Oregon
199 photos
· Curated by Adrian Madrid
oregon
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flowers/plants
89 photos
· Curated by Maddie083 Lance
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Related tags
Rose Images
blossom
Flower Images
plant
oregon
usa
petal
Rose Images
HD White Wallpapers
macro
photography
Flower Images
flora
fleur
HD Color Wallpapers
Nature Images
PNG images