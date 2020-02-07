Go to The New York Public Library's profile
@nypl
Download free
grayscale photo of Manhattan bridge with people walking
grayscale photo of Manhattan bridge with people walking
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Manhattan Bridge, Manhattan, 1935

Related collections

History Inspired
54 photos · Curated by Elena Kissel
history
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
37 photos · Curated by Britt Wijnands
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Old New York
130 photos · Curated by Ray Weitzenberg
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking