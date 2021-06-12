Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related tags

page
text

Related collections

Nomad
15 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Hitched
27 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking