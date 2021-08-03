Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
Monkey Images
Animals Images & Pictures
bali
indonesia
sacred monkey forest
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
wildlife
baboon
Backgrounds
Related collections
people
281 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Look Up
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
Backgrounds
236 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers