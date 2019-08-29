Go to Neil Gardose's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
CBD, Sydney, Australia
Published on FUJIFILM, X100F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fascinated on the details of the building walls. 🙌🏛

Related collections

Australia: Urban
76 photos · Curated by Hunter Bligh
urban
australia
building
Architecture masterpieces
81 photos · Curated by Ágatha Depiné
architecture
building
itálium
Australia
1,753 photos · Curated by Julia Grove
australia
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking