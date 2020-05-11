Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jennifer Grismer
@jennifergrismer
Download free
Share
Info
Azusa, CA, USA
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Water spigot on tan building. Strong shadow.
Related collections
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Blue
105 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Aerial
119 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
Related tags
indoors
sink
sink faucet
tap
azusa
ca
usa
spigot
faucet
building
shadow
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images