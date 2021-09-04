Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
VD Photography
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2021
SM-A715F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up or Macro Shot of Orange Butterfly on the Yellow Flower
Related tags
Butterfly Images
macro
macro photography.
butterfly on flower
close up
orange butterfly
yellow flower
plant
asteraceae
Flower Images
blossom
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
pollen
petal
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
monarch
daisy
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor
Food styling
374 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures