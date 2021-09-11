Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gunnar Ridderström
@gunnarridder
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Porsgrunn, Norge
Published
on
September 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
porsgrunn
norge
crane
industry
construction crane
Free pictures
Related collections
Travel
426 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Makers: m0851
20 photos · Curated by Crew
m0851
canada
montréal
Garden
40 photos · Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant