Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ivan Lopatin
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
textured green plant leaves backdrop background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
seamless
exotic
HD Dark Wallpapers
dark green
decoration
environment
fern
foliage
HD Green Wallpapers
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Floral Wallpapers
print
illustration
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
bright-minimal
748 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Snow
29 photos · Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor