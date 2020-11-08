Go to Aiden Guinnip's profile
@aidenguinnip
Download free
white wind mill on brown grass field under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
North Cohocton, NY, USA
Published on SAMSUNG, NX500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Wind turbines in a field in North Cohocton, NY.

Related collections

CESA
551 photos · Curated by Zakkary Smith
cesa
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Church
61 photos · Curated by Lorena Para
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Clean Energy
295 photos · Curated by Adam Powers
clean energy
energy
windmill
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking