Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Flobrant
@jonflobrant
Download free
Published on
October 5, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Thorny bush
Share
Info
Related collections
Desktop Wallpapers
40 photos
· Curated by Nelson Estevão
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Desktop Wallpapers
31 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
website ideas
103 photos
· Curated by wendy wright
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
flora
plant
bush
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
season
pine
branch
greenery
HD Forest Wallpapers
pine tree
branch tree
depth of field
vegetation
spruce
Blur Backgrounds
blurry
shallow depth of field
Free images