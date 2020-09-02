Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kelsey Brown
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pothos in white container
Related tags
plant
HD White Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
green plant
HD Modern Wallpapers
pothos
White Backgrounds
potted plant
HD Simple Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
sprout
Free pictures
Related collections
Simple
11 photos
· Curated by Kristin Schuman
HD Simple Wallpapers
plant
HD Color Wallpapers
Flowers + Foliage
121 photos
· Curated by Mimi C
foliage
Flower Images
plant
wallpaper,white,Minimalist
941 photos
· Curated by Kao Vivian
HD Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
plant