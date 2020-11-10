Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ruth Georgiev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup. Very delicious seasonal food dish.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
Food Images & Pictures
pumpkin soup
vegan
vegetarian
soup
pumpkin season
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
spoon
cutlery
bowl
dish
meal
plant
jar
vase
pottery
soup bowl
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Food
7 photos · Curated by Ruth Georgiev
Food Images & Pictures
zürich
switzerland
Flat Plate
71 photos · Curated by Nadya Cord
plate
Food Images & Pictures
meal
Winter warmers
18 photos · Curated by Georgie Denny
plant
Food Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers