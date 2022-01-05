Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Hepworth
@davidhepworth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
reservoir
path
canal
HD Scenery Wallpapers
river
Public domain images
Related collections
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Yosemite
313 photos
· Curated by Matthew Kosloski
yosemite
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures