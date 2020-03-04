Go to The New York Public Library's profile
@nypl
Download free
Historical image of the Statue of Liberty
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

History
, Film
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Model of the Statue of Liberty. 1883

Related collections

sculpture
1 photo · Curated by Tina Vektor
sculpture
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking