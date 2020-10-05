Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stacy Ropati
@gritsngiggles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
Bassano del Grappa, Province of Vicenza, Italy
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
bassano del grappa
province of vicenza
film photography
bakery
bread
bake
film
Vintage Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
work
knife
caucasian
italian
pane
furniture
People Images & Pictures
human
shop
shelf
Free pictures
Related collections
Nonna Tonda Wand
107 photos
· Curated by Matthias Hackbusch
Italy Pictures & Images
Food Images & Pictures
human
p h o y o g r a p h y
454 photos
· Curated by Isabel Perez
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
italy
94 photos
· Curated by Rachel Driver
Italy Pictures & Images
building
Travel Images