Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
MICHAEL CHIARA
@344digital
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York City, NY, USA
Published
on
August 9, 2021
SONY, DSC-RX10M4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Texture of a wall pattern
Related tags
HD New York City Wallpapers
ny
usa
Texture Backgrounds
wall
nyc
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
street light
HD New York City Wallpapers
vertical lines
free image
building
architecture
Free pictures
Related collections
Light Painting
1,219 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Light Backgrounds
night
Star Images
Just Say "I Do"
376 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
Immunisation Week
46 photos
· Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
immunisation week
immunization week
vaccine