Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prakash Bera
@prakashbera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
durga maa
prakash bera
durga pooja
People Images & Pictures
human
crowd
costume
festival
carnival
HD Purple Wallpapers
parade
face
People Images & Pictures
club
clothing
apparel
Public domain images
Related collections
people
386 photos
· Curated by apple s.
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
London calling
139 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog