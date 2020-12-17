Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nazim Zafri
@nazimzafri
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
red flower
HD Screen Saver Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
green leaves
plant
blossom
acanthaceae
Flower Images
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
bud
sprout
pollen
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos · Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos · Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
Pastel Pantone
604 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
building