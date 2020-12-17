Go to Nazim Zafri's profile
@nazimzafri
Download free
pink flower with green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

red flower
HD Screen Saver Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
green leaves
plant
blossom
acanthaceae
Flower Images
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
bud
sprout
pollen
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking