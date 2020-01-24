Go to Josiah Stewart (Kawica)'s profile
@kawica
Download free
green leaves in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Birmingham, AL, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Somewhere in Birmingham.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

birmingham
al
usa
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
sonyalpha
sony
a6000
sonya6000
HD Green Wallpapers
plants
Vintage Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
veins
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

hands
171 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking