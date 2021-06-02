Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ayush Shakya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Maitidevi, Kathmandu, Nepal
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Prayer with lamp on Tihar festival
Related tags
kathmandu
nepal
maitidevi
discover
explore
kathmandu street
nepali
amazing picture
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Fire Wallpapers
flame
apparel
clothing
back
Free stock photos
Related collections
Roads
62 photos
· Curated by laze.life
road
outdoor
freeway
Circle
56 photos
· Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Texturizing
337 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
texturizing
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds