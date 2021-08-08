Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karl JK Hedin
@karljkhedin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Öland, Sverige
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Prepping food on a storm kitchen 2
Related tags
öland
sverige
field cooker
outdoor
camping
Friendship Images
friendhsip
friend
male
men
bush
Nature Images
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
People Images & Pictures
soil
photo
photography
Backgrounds
Related collections
Drone Pictures
2,273 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Dark Portraits
830 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers
Spring
72 photos
· Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant