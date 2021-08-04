Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vienna, Austria
Related tags
architecture
HD Green Wallpapers
vienna
austria
HD City Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
history
historic
monument
sunny
urban
HD Teal Wallpapers
dome
building
cathedral
church
vegetation
plant
housing
Free images
Related collections
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Health, fitness, wellness
75 photos
· Curated by Lucy Gao
wellness
Health Images
fitness
Minimalist
125 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers