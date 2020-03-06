Go to Georg Eiermann's profile
@georgeiermann
Download free
black and silver train wheel
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lucerne, Luzern, Switzerland
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Locomtive gears of an electric locomotive

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lucerne
luzern
switzerland
locomotive
HD Grey Wallpapers
technology
connection
rods
linkage
swiss crocodile loco
gears
gear
electric loco
loco
rail
railway
train track
transportation
machine
wheel
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Swiss Trains
50 photos · Curated by Jacques Le Gall
swiss train
train
transportation
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking