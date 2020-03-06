Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Georg Eiermann
@georgeiermann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucerne, Luzern, Switzerland
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Locomtive gears of an electric locomotive
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lucerne
luzern
switzerland
locomotive
HD Grey Wallpapers
technology
connection
rods
linkage
swiss crocodile loco
gears
gear
electric loco
loco
rail
railway
train track
transportation
machine
wheel
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Vintage Tech
47 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
tech
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Machinery - Engine - Vehicle - Car - Loco
131 photos · Curated by Georg Eiermann
Car Images & Pictures
loco
engine
Swiss Trains
50 photos · Curated by Jacques Le Gall
swiss train
train
transportation