Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jack Cohen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
June 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Boarded up NYC
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
coronavirus
covid-19
boarded up windows
nyc
closed stores
covid
board windows
boarded up shops
pandemic
manhattan
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
plywood
architecture
hardwood
door
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Boarded Up New York
8 photos
· Curated by Jack Cohen
covid
usa
ny
hard-hit city
1 photo
· Curated by Sophia Baik
Leumi Covid19
50 photos
· Curated by Adam Blufarb
covid19
covid
coronavirus