Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

The Great Outdoors
29 photos · Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Street Life Photowalk
852 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
Top Down
75 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking