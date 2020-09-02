Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan Hughes
@shixma
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grasmere, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Nikon, DS5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
grasmere
ambleside
uk
Nature Images
countryside
hill
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
rural
Grass Backgrounds
cloudy
field
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
valley
Landscape Images & Pictures
rocky
Best Stone Pictures & Images
sun patches
lake district
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Autumn / Fall Tones
426 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Evoke
67 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers