Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Birmingham Museums Trust
@birminghammuseumstrust
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
February 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Portrait of Miss Iza Duffus Hardy, 1872 By Ford Madox Brown
Related tags
HD Art Wallpapers
baroque
Illustration
Watercolor Backgrounds
oil painting
art movement
modernist
impressionist
artwork
impressionism
pre-raphaelite
drawing
watercolour
charcoal drawing
moderism
pastel drawing
painting
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
Free pictures
Related collections
woman female portrait
747 photos
· Curated by Margaret Richardson
female
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
YE OLDE
63 photos
· Curated by Ari Ane
painting
human
HD Art Wallpapers
@@illustration-portrait
11 photos
· Curated by Luna inDE
illustration-portrait
HD Art Wallpapers
poster