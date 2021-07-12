Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bunsim San
@bunsim_san
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Royal Palace, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lonely pigeon
Related tags
royal palace
phnom penh
cambodia
Birds Images
pigeon
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
dove
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Motors
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers