Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phạm Chung 🇻🇳
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
bush
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
aster
petal
asteraceae
Grass Backgrounds
sprout
bud
geranium
daisy
daisies
Backgrounds
Related collections
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
feet
143 photos
· Curated by Anna
feet
shoe
leg
The Colors of India
58 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Color Wallpapers
india
People Images & Pictures