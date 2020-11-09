Go to JR Harris's profile
@orrell_mount
Download free
black statue of man riding horse
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Chicago, IL, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Mounted soldier statue with dramatic backdrop.

Related collections

city/town/places
24 photos · Curated by roger radtke
town
HD City Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking