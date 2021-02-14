Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joël de Vriend
@joeldevriend
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blue house, frozen lake
Related tags
Nature Images
countryside
frozen water
frozen lake
blue house
blue shack
frozen
Winter Images & Pictures
freeze
HD Android Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
lake house
Sunset Images & Pictures
sunrise
blue hour
HD iPhone Wallpapers
golden hour
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
housing
Public domain images
Related collections
fire, sun & lights
248 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Fire Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Fashion Startups
83 photos
· Curated by Niamh O'Dea
fashion
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures