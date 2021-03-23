Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
monument
People Images & Pictures
human
wall
slate
archaeology
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
City’s
100 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
Tuscany
630 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
tuscany
plant
outdoor
#Diversity is great
387 photos
· Curated by Harper Swan
Women Images & Pictures
human
female