Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wang Xiang
@asher_w
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2018
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
pottery
vase
jar
plant
potted plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Teal Wallpapers
bonsai
Free pictures
Related collections
Bonsai Stuff
42 photos
· Curated by Gwen Hooper
bonsai
plant
potted plant
Bonsai
52 photos
· Curated by Ahsan Habib Shoahug
bonsai
plant
vase
Wabi Sabi - pottery, plants and more
86 photos
· Curated by SHANNA MANN
pottery
plant
bonsai