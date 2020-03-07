Go to Chris Barbalis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
yellow and black round pendant lamp
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Japan
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Japanese Culture

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

japan
lamp
lantern
human
People Images & Pictures
lighting
clothing
apparel
Public domain images

Related collections

Think Yellow
940 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour
hands
230 photos · Curated by Stacey Merrill
hand
People Images & Pictures
human
Japan
300 photos · Curated by Takeshi Morisato
japan
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking