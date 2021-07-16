Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mufid Majnun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banyumas, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
on
July 16, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
alat musik indonesia
Related tags
banyumas
central java
indonesia
budaya
culture
gendingan
gamelan
musik tradisional
alat musik bambu
HQ Background Images
traditional music
jawa
ilustrasi
purwokerto
bambu
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
plywood
Free stock photos
Related collections
Urban Exploration
235 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Cities
221 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation