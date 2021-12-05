Go to yamasa-n's profile
@heppoko_yama
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Japan
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

japan
HD Autumn Wallpapers
yellow leaves
autumn leaves
leaves
HD Yellow Wallpapers
japanese maple
momiji
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
vegetation
Public domain images

Related collections

Reflections
174 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking