Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Victor Chartin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jibou, Romania
Published
on
December 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 250D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
jibou
romania
garden
pottery
HD Green Wallpapers
similarity
close up
bothanical
plants
pot
plant
agavaceae
outdoors
jar
potted plant
vase
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
planter
Backgrounds
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
put type over this
92 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor