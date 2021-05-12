Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Fernandez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China
Published
on
May 12, 2021
SIGMA, sd Quattro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
shenzhen
guangdong province
china
HD Green Wallpapers
plants
urban
potted
Nature Images
natural
street
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
blossom
Flower Images
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Patterns
482 photos · Curated by Sarah Bowman
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Beauty-Full People
126 photos · Curated by Melanie O'Leary
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
beach life / surfing
50 photos · Curated by Mikaela-Rose Fowler
surfing
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor