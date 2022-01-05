Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mian Waqas
@mianwaqas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Faisalabad City, Pakistan
Published
28d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Oldman farmer
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
faisalabad city
pakistan
wrinkle
natural beauty
village
old age
face
human
People Images & Pictures
beard
apparel
clothing
hat
man
photo
photography
portrait
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Red
119 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor