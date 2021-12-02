Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Oxana Melis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pasadena, CA, USA
Published
on
December 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pasadena
ca
usa
vote
voting rights
voting box
ballot
voting
ballot box
election
vegetation
plant
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
postal office
Tree Images & Pictures
urban
furniture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Water
1,941 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Space
283 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
outdoor
Atmospheric
68 photos
· Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers